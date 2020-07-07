After Hugh Hefner died in 2017, his iconic Playboy publication decided to honor him as the first man to ever appear on the cover of the magazine without a woman. Fast-forward to 2020 and the quarterly magazine decided to transition to a digital-only publication in light of the pandemic. With the new platform, Playboy decided to make some other changes as well. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny graced the magazine’s most recent cover, making him the second man ever to appear solo on the front of Playboy.

Bad Bunny’s digital Playboy cover was shot pre-pandemic and arrives shortly after his record-breaking album YLQMDLG. The effort is the highest-charting Spanish-language album of all time, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Along with making history on the Playboy cover, Bad Bunny discussed his album, reggaeton style of music, and growing up in Puerto Rico in an interview with the publication. “There’s nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don’t belong,” said Bad Bunny. “I’ve been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaeton. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.”

The singer continued that staying true to his roots is important to him: “I have always done what I feel is right. I was born in Puerto Rico, and I still live in Puerto Rico. I am living my dream thanks to Puerto Rico, and more than a responsibility, it’s a connection that makes me do things naturally — get it? If something happens and we need to help, I do it because they are my people, famous or not — it’s a matter of the heart.”

Check out Bad Bunny’s digital Playboy cover below.