Bad Bunny Turns Down A Name Change In A New ‘SNL’ Promo

Over the past year, Bad Bunny has been absolutely stacking his resume. He’s set to act with Brad Pitt, he recently made chart history, and he’s a WWE champion. On top of all that, he has the distinct honor of being the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Traditionally, the musical guest usually joins the week’s host and a cast member to film some promotional clips for the show. So now, Bad Bunny’s promo has emerged and it’s focused on his name.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page introduces the clip before Melissa Villaseñor references Bad Bunny’s name by saying, “I think I’m gonna go by ‘Bad Melissa’ now.” Page makes a similar declaration, declaring his new nickname to be Regé-Jean Bunny. He then asks Bunny if he wants a new nickname, but he sticks to his guns, replying, “‘Bad Bunny’ is already cool, so I’m gonna keep it,” a conclusion with which both Page and Villaseñor agree.

All of this comes after Bunny had a COVID-19 scare. He tested positive in November, but in a December appearance on The Late Late Show, he told James Corden, “I feel great, thank God. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect.”

Check out the SNL promo above.