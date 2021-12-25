Last year Bad Bunny was quite prolific, releasing not one, not two, but three albums. He kicked off the year with his second album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana in February, and followed that up a few months later with Las Que No Iban A Salir

as a surprise album in May, and finally finished off the year in December with his surprise third project, El Último Tour Del Mundo. That third project became the first Spanish-language album to ever top the Billboard lbums chart, following up Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana‘s positioning at No. 2 on the Billboard albums chart before that.

With that many albums out in one year, it’s no surprise that the Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is still in the process of sharing videos from the projects with his fans. Yesterday, Ocasio dropped the “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” video, which was directed by David Silverman, the filmmaker behind The Simpsons Movie. In the clip, Homer is once again on the outs with his wife Marge, and wanders Springfield running into the Puerto Rican rapper (transformed into a Simpsons character, of course) several times, before stumbling into a Bad Bunny concert where, with Ocasio’s help, he wins Marge back. Check out the clip above.