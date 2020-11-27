Latin pop star Bad Bunny is primarily thought of as a reggaeton artist but his versatile style is becoming increasingly harder to define by the day — especially after the release of his new album El Último Tour Del Mundo. He released the new album just today with very little promotion but it’s already running up its streams and turning the perception of Bad Bunny upside down. Appearing solo on The Tonight Show to celebrate the release, Bad Bunny goes full Juice WRLD, blending pop, punk, and trap for a DIY performance of “Yo Visto Así.”

Bad Bunny was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, which already forced him to cancel one performance at the American Music Awards, but he refused to let that stop him from appearing on The Tonight Show. Instead, he played the whole set from his home, sitting on a couch with a guitar, digital drum set, and his mic, splicing together the three different takes for a cool rendition of the defiant anthem in which he plays his own backup band.

Bunny also interviewed with host Jimmy Fallon via video call — isn’t technology great? — explaining his role on Narcos: Mexico and breaking down the album art for El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Watch Bad Bunny’s The Tonight Show performance above.