Bad Bunny Is Somehow An Official WWE Champion Now

Bad Bunny has been racking up the achievements lately. He’s going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, he’s acting in a movie with Brad Pitt, and he has the first all-Spanish album to top the Billboard 200 chart, and all those things have happened just since December. Bunny has proven he can do a bit of everything, and his latest accolade broadens his horizons significantly: He is now a WWE champion.

On Monday’s episode of WWE’s Raw, Bunny claimed the WWE 24/7 Championship belt, an unconventional title that can change hands at any point, whether the folks involved are WWE wrestlers or not, as long as a WWE referee is present. Here’s how it went down: During the broadcast, Bunny was being interviewed backstage alongside wrestler Damian Priest. The conversation was interrupted, however, when Tozawa pinned R-Truth to claim the 24/7 belt. R-Truth didn’t hold the belt for long, though, as Priest them slammed him into a crate and encouraged Bunny to pin him. That’s just what he did, and as it stands now, Bunny is the current holder of the 24/7 Championship belt.

Bunny got some props from wrestling legend Triple H, who wrote on Instagram, “A #RoyalRumble moment, an upcoming #SNL appearance and now @wwe #247Champion… @badbunnypr has been a busy man.”

Watch Bunny claim his first WWE championship belt above.

