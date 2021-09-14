Australian pop star Banoffee has been slowly but surely been unfurling the songs on her second album, Teartracks, the follow-up to her 2020 debut full-length, Look At Us Now Dad. She initially teased a return with the shimmering “Tapioca Cheeks,” and then announced her new album with the campy “Idiot” video. Today, she’s followed up those two initial songs with “Never Get To F*ck Any1,” a song with a very straightforward title but a deeper meaning. “I wanted the record to track a couple of different emotions,” Banoffee said of the track. “It goes from like, ‘You don’t love me enough’ to like, ‘Sh*t, I’m never gonna have sex like this again’, which is really materialistic and quite funny.”

Teartracks is a fairly straightforward breakup album, jumping from the fear of falling in love on “Tapioca Cheeks” to the sense of loss of not just sex but intimacy that this new track details, and the regret on “Idiot.” Slated for release on October 22, the album also features contributions from artists like PC Music’s Planet 1999, Perto and Ceci G. Never one to do anything by halves, Banoffee imagined this second record as a “companion” for a breakup, not necessarily the salve. Check out the new single above and look for her full album out this fall.