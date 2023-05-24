dua lipa 2023
‘Barbie’ Movie Star Dua Lipa Actually Wasn’t Huge Into Barbies As A Kid, She Admitted

Dua Lipa is ready for her close-up. In July, fans will see the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker make her acting debut in Barbie, alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and more.

In Barbie, Lipa plays a version of the iconic toy called Mermaid Barbie. She will also have a new single called “Dance The Night” on the soundtrack. But despite her shining in all things Barbie, Lipa revealed that she wasn’t that much into Barbie dolls when she was younger.

When chatting with Dazed, Lipa shared that she did own Barbie dolls as a kid in North London, however, she had other interests that took priority.

Lipa admitted she was “much more the kind of girl that would go to the playground, make up dance routines and sing.”

She also confessed to giving her Barbie dolls at-home haircuts. “That was more what my Barbie was used for,” she said. Thankfully, though, she didn’t cut off all of their hair: “Just in bits. It depended on the styling.”

“Dance The Night” drops this Friday via Warner Records UK. Barbie arrives in theaters on 7/23

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

