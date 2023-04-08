Barbie fever has been sweeping the globe, as the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film about the beloved doll dropped earlier this week. The classic character is being played by Margot Robbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. However, several other actors and musicians play various iterations of the dolls, including Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie.

Alongside the trailer for the summer blockbuster, a make-your-own Barbie poster link went viral, with social media users adding both their own selfies and ones of celebrities to create new colorful graphics.

Given Barbie‘s reach, musicians got in on the trend, too, with Courtney Love being one of many to make a poster. “Uhhh no! But I think Greta Gerwig sly genius plot is going to make you rethink the whole Barbie narrative and.. still be FUN!” Love captioned. Her tagline read, “Barbie is NOT your friend.”

“(Also, I loathe Barbie/ Britney pink, that’s why I changed the Hole font. Stupid, but I’m an aesthete what can I say),” she added.

The Jonas Brothers also joined the trend, with Joe making his own poster to promote their recent song, “Waffle House.” Kevin did one, too, captioning his, “This Barbie… gets vacation eyes because you’re looking summertime fine.” Nick opted for “This Barbie…wants to Celebrate! while he’s got time.”

Continue scrolling to see some other musicians (or their account runners) who’ve made their own personalized Barbie posters.