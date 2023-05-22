Barbie is firmly affixed in the pop culture zeitgeist well before its July theatrical release. Part of its growing lore is Dua Lipa’s rumored-and-ultimately-confirmed involvement.

In early April, Lipa confirmed her role in the Barbie cast as “a mermaid.” The same day, UK tabloid the Daily Mail reported that Lipa would record the theme song for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie. Lipa’s representatives declined to comment at that time.

Lipa spoke for herself today, May 22. The three-time Grammy-winning pop supernova posted a snippet across her social channels teasing that “Dance The Night” will arrive this Friday, May 26. The shimmering single soundtracks Lipa recreating the opening shot of the second Barbie teaser trailer from early April, where Barbie steps out of her fluffy heels to reveal her permanently-arched feet.

In the teaser trailer, we didn’t see above Barbie’s legs, but Lipa’s teaser clip shows Lipa blowing a kiss to the camera.

“The Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” Lipa captioned the post. Donatella Versace commented on Instagram, “She’s a Versace Barbie [winking emoji, butterfly emoji].”

Lipa and Versace co-designed a women’s collection set to debut tomorrow, May 23, in Cannes, France, where Lipa has already debuted her “sweetheart,” Romain Gavras, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Barbie is due out July 21. “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” the official synopsis reads under the teaser trailer.