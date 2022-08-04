The new Beavis And Butt-Head series debuted today on Paramount+ and Mike Judge’s iconic ’90s slacker music heads are back in top form. In the new season’s fourth episode, shortly after “removing” a beehive from their garage with a rake, Beavis and Butt-Head sat back down on their legendary couch to do what they do best: watch music videos. Lo and behold, BTS’s “Dynamite” was the first clip to grace the screen.

“Yes! This song kicks ass! And the video kicks ass, too,” Beavis said. Butt-Head however, was dumbfounded that his buddy likes BTS. “What? What did you just say? I thought I heard you say this kicks ass? Did you say that Beavis?”

Beavis tries to backpedal, but fails miserably and instead starts to show his true colors as a member of the BTS Army, saying, “I was just joking with it. You know what I’m saying? This kicks ass, but it sucks. I was just being iconic… You know who sucks the worst is J-Hope. He doesn’t even have a positive attitude like Suga.”

Butt-Head, disgusted, walks off and Beavis is left by himself to finish watching the “Dynamite” clip on the couch alone. But it doesn’t take long for him to start moving his shoulders to the beat, like the card-carrying member of the BTS Army that he is.

For what it’s worth, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Mike Judge explained that he in fact enjoys BTS: “BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty: I like them. I have pretty mainstream tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ’90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.”

Watch Beavis and Butt-Head debate the finer points of BTS and the “Dynamite” video above.