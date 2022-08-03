The boys of BTS are working harder than ever, despite being on a hiatus collectively. While it may be a while until we get new music from them as a band, BTS has something special cooking up. This October, BTS will release a cookbook featuring each of the member’s favorite recipes.

The book, called BTS Recipe Book: Book Of Tasty Stories, will contain recipes that the BTS members use themselves, paired with anecdotes about the band, as well as the backstories behind the dishes.

“We hope that you will enjoy every moment as you follow the steps of these recipes, imagining the conversations and feelings of BTS when they were making these dishes,” reads a description for the book on Weverse.

The book will be published in Japanese, and in Korean, with the latter version containing English translations. Although a release date has not yet been announced for the book, however, it is expected to ship during the week of October 17, according to Weverse.

Additionally, Benny Blanco is dropping a new single this Friday called “Bad Decisions,” which features Snoop Dogg, as well as Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS.

“I’m still pinching myself,” said Blanco in a statement. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real.”

You can pre-save the single here.