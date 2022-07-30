J-Hope Music Banks 2022
Getty Image
Pop

BTS’s J-Hope Noted As The Highest Ticket-Selling Artist In Lollapalooza History

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

The annual Lollapalooza festival is underway, and there is much excitement surrounding many of the acts. The Chicago spectacle is a major celebration of music, and this year is highlighted by BTS’s J-Hope. While BTS’s popularity goes without saying, evidently, J-Hope has a loyal following of his own as a Lollapalooza organizer revealed that he is the biggest draw the festival has ever had as one of the headliners.

In a tweet from earlier today, a fan said they spoke with a Lollapalooza organizer who said that in the festival’s 31 years of operation, no one act has sold as many tickets as J-Hope. He also said that the Sunday lineup is set to have the lowest attendance in their history as well.

Again, this comes as no shock given BTS’s fandom and J-Hope’s solo career foray. The artist recently released his debut solo album Jack In The Box, lead by the single “More” and follow-up “Arson.” BTS’s initial announcement that its members would explore solo careers caused much hysteria, but the group clarified that they are not breaking up. J-Hope was the first of the group to release a solo album, and it seems like the rest will follow.

This headlining set at Lollapalooza is sure to be a major celebration of his hard work, and who knows? Maybe the other members will be present.

Check out the tweet sharing the Lollapalooza organizer’s words above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×