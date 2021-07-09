Benee Puts A Lo-Fi Spin On Gotye’s Hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

2020 was a huge year for Benee, as it saw her debut album, Hey U X, as it brought her increased attention on an international level. She even made her US late-night TV debut on The Late Show towards the end of the year. It’s been quieter in the Benee camp this year, though, aside from releasing her Hey U X cut “Happen To Me” as a single.

Now she’s back with a fresh recording, though, of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know.” For her rendition of the 2011 hit (which was released when Benee was just 11 years old), Benee took things in an ’80s-inspired lo-fi direction. The cover was recorded as an Amazon Music exclusive.

Benee says of the song, “I resonate so strongly with the lyrics in this song. I wish that I had written it and was so excited by the opportunity to record it for Amazon Music.”

Benee’s rendition of the song goes along with what she previously told Uproxx in a 2020 interview, saying of her own music, “I really love the contrast between having happy, kind of playful, upbeat production and having really sad lyrics. That’s what I’m drawn to when I’m listening to music.”

Listen to Benee’s Gotye cover above or here and compare it to the original “Somebody That I Used To Know” below. Also revisit our interview with Benee here.