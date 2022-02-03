Benee Announces Her ‘Lychee’ EP With The Breezy Single ‘Beach Boy’

Benee had a big 2020 with her album Hey U X, and now she’s gearing up to drop more new music. This time, it’s an EP called Lychee that’s set to drop on March 4. She previewed the effort today with “Beach Boy,” a breezy indie-pop tune that builds nicely on Hey U X.
Benee says of the song, “‘Beach Boy’ is pure fantasy, set in LA. It’s about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I’d worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick…we got on super well, and I love this track…I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down :).”
Listen to “Beach Boy” above and find the Lychee tracklist and Benee’s North American tour dates below.
1. “Beach Boy”
2. “Soft Side”
3. “Hurt You Gus”
4. “Never Ending”
5. “Marry Myself”
6. “Doesn’t Matter”
7. “Make You Sick”
05/31 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/01 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
06/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
06/06 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/08 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/11 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
06/14 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
06/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/21 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
06/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
06/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Lychee is out 3/4 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.