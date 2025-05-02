Benny Blanco Throws Selena Gomez A Prom In Their Sweet ‘Talk’ Video

Thanks to her unique childhood (which was addressed somewhat in the “Younger And Hotter Than Me” video), it turns out that Selena Gomez never got a chance to go to her prom. And so, Benny Blanco, the big sweetheart that he is, decided to throw his fiancée a prom, complete with a rented limo and mall photoshoot.

The couple captured the experience on film, commemorating the moment in the video for the song “Talk” from their album, I Said I Love You First. The doc-style video follows them as they get their pictures taken and ride in their limo, all while Benny assures Selena that yes, this is really what kids do in high schools all across America to celebrate the end of their four-year ride. Then, the dance begins, with a party at a local high school gymnasium.

With that out of the way, the next big party that the duo has to plan is their wedding, which sounds like it should be decidedly easier to put together, with only one major request from the bride-to-be. “Marty [Martin Short, her Only Murders In The Building co-star] is due to give a speech,” she told Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show. “I told him he must […] I feel like Marty would have an epic speech.”

You can watch Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s “Talk” video above.

I Said I Love You First is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.