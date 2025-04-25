Selena Gomez told her fiancée Benny Blanco she loved him first, and the Grammy-nominated producer’s recent romantic gesture shows why.

During the “Sunset Blvd” musician’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Blanco talked about his elaborate birthday festivities. Instead of celebrating himself, Blanco arranged a prom-style photoshoot for Gomez.

Yesterday (April 24), the producer took to Instagram to reveal the adorable images (find them here).

“My fiancée has never been to prom before,” he said. “So I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall. And she said yes! I even rented a limo for us!”

While the couple tried on their elaborate looks on at home, they slipped into something comfortable to make take the truck over to the photography studio. The clip then cuts to Blanco and Gomez sharply dressed on set. After working through more traditional poses, Blanco and Gomez let loose stepping into their silly personalities.

As a global celebrity, Gomez has done a lot of things most couldn’t even fathom. Still, Blanco found a way to cross something off of her wish list.

