After months of buildup, Selena Gomez’s album with fiancée Benny Blanco has arrived. I Said I Love You First is out now, along with the video for “Younger And Hotter Than Me,” a wistful ballad that finds Selena addressing an ex who seems to keep moving on without growing up.

Or at least, that’s how it sounds until you watch the video, which has sly references to Gomez’s child-actor beginnings, making the song maybe also about the way the Hollywood machine chews up and spits out young talent, moving on to “younger and hotter” kids in the process.

The video opens with Selena waking up surrounded by furniture draped in sheets; eagle-eyed fans noticed that the layout was exactly like her character’s bedroom in Wizards Of Waverly Place. As the camera pulls back, it’s revealed that she’s been sleeping in a mothballed set in an abandoned soundstage; as she traverses the backlot to the bathroom, passersby give her funny looks, suggesting discomfort with this old relic hanging around.

Later, Selena encounters a younger actress, who appears to be having a hard time — that’s subtle — and looks in on a taping of a “high school musical” while partaking in some craft services pastries. Benny visits her on the lot, and they share a meal, which is the only time Selena comes back to life, but all too soon, he’s off to his next gig, and she’s returning to her decommissioned bedroom set. It’s a melancholy vibe, but it’s also kind of hopeful — finding love has helped her get out of her lonesome memories, even if temporarily, and that’s not nothing.

Watch Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s “Younger And Hotter Than Me” video above.

I Said I Love You First is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.