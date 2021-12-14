All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw an eclectic mix of soulful and pumped up tracks. Alicia Keys dropped a new album featuring some talented collaborators, Monsta X shared their dreamy LP, and MAX teamed up with Fletcher for a new version of his hit tune. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Alicia Keys — “Come For Me” Feat. Lucky Daye, Khalid After dropping her 2020 album Alicia, Alicia Keys is back with yet another LP — this time titled Keys (see what she did there?). The two-disc album is a collection of soaring ballads including the stand out track “Come For Me” with Khalid and Lucky Daye. The track is R&B at its best, featuring loved up lyrics and a sizzling beat. “This album is gonna F*CK your head up,” Keys said about the release. “I hope it becomes an instant classic for you! It’s Gonna take you somewhere so special.” Monsta X — “You Problem” This week marked the release of K-pop group Monsta X’s English-language album The Dreaming. The 10-track release is jam-packed with hits and their song “You Problem” is no different. The effortlessly fun tune is Monsta X’s latest dance-ready release. With a snapping beat and far-reaching vocals, Monsta X proves they’re a pop force to be reckoned with.

MAX — “Butterflies” Feat. Fletcher MAX’s hit track “Butterflies” has been heard everywhere from radio airwaves to an episode of The Bachelorette. It was originally written as a love letter to his wife and now, the singer has tapped fellow pop songwriter Fletcher to hop on a new version of the song. Fletcher’s verse adds to the romantic nature of the track while also showcasing her captivating voice. Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone — “Desesperados” Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro released his wildly popular 2021 album Vice Versa last June but he’s now sharing even more music from that era. His new track “Desesperados” with Chencho Corleone is Alejandro at his best. The upbeat track features rapid-fire verses about falling in love for a night draped over a classic reggaeton beat.

Julia Wolf — “Bottle Of Advil” Up-and-coming pop sensation Julia Wolf returned with a deluxe edition of her breakout EP Girls In Purgatory this week and it featured the heart-tugging track “Bottle Of Advil.” The song shows Wolf’s ability to pen cutting love songs while a gentle acoustic guitar accompanies her resonating voice. Sam Feldt, Rita Ora — “Follow Me” Rita Ora and Dutch producer Sam Feldt teamed up for the radio-ready track “Follow Me.” The pumped-up song not only features a dance-y beat, but it also carries an important message about loyalty. “This song serves as a reminder for us to surround ourselves with people who build us up and stay by our side, especially in times when we feel things are falling apart,” Ora said about the track.