All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Chloe x Halle — “Forgive Me” Chloe x Halle, the sister duo signed to Beyonce’s record label, released their sophomore record this week. On the lush track “Forgive Me,” their far-reaching vocals melt together over a rolling beat, forging a captivating tune and earning the sisters the top slot on Uproxx’s best new pop list. Maren Morris — “Just For Now” As break-out country singer Maren Morris spends the majority of her time at home like the rest of us, the singer elected to revisit some of her back catalog. The singer shared an updated version of “Just For Now,” a song recorded during the session for her 2017 album Hero. Sharing the revised version to social media, Morris wrote: “GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear.”

Alessia Cara — “I Choose” Alessia Cara makes her acting debut as the lead voice of Jane in the recently-released animated movie The Willoughbys and the singer co-wrote “I Choose” as the lead song from the film. Staying true to her sound, Cara flaunts her soaring vocals in the empowering track about self-love and the importance of family. Jorja Smith — “Rose Rouge” Jorja Smith teamed up with iconic Jazz label Blue Note Records to cover a classic song as part of their compilation Blue Note Re:Imagined. Originally penned by the French jazz musician St Germain in 2000, Smiths’ “Rose Rouge” cover is a silky-smooth showcase of her smoky vocals.

Kiana Ledé — “Dear Mr. President” This week, Kiana Ledé borrowed “Dear Mr. President,” the 2006 track from Pink and the Indigo Girls, and reworked it into a fitting anthem for today. In a statement about the cover, Ledé said: “Through all the crying and pleading, all the protesting and donating, I wanted to do something that is therapeutic for me – singing. I came across the song ‘Dear Mr. President’ by P!nk and realized so many of the lyrics are STILL relevant today. This song was originally released 14 years ago. I hope this song drives people to VOTE because Trump is a symbol of racism and we are facing the impending doom of his re-election.” Nea — “Drunk Enough To” While Nea has already made a name for herself as a songwriter for other musicians, the singer is ready to write songs of her own. Nea shared her debut EP this week, which boasted the irresistible track “Drunk Enough To.” In a statement, Nea said the song is about “that flirty, tipsy feeling when someone has caught your eye and you’re trying to work up the courage to make a move.”

Kierra Luv — “Worth It All” 18-year-old Kierra Luv’s breakout arrived when one of her covers earned a co-sign from Cardi B. Now, she’s gearing up for her anticipated debut mixtape Take It Or Leave It. Ahead of the EP’s debut, Kierra Luv shared the breezy number “Worth It All.” “When you listen to me, I want you to know you’re not alone,” she said about the track. “It’s all about having a winners’ mindset. I hope to give that to everyone so they know tomorrow will always get better.” Aluna — “Warrior” Feat. SG Lewis Aluna, one half of acclaimed electronic duo AlunaGeorge, is turning a new page as a solo artist. Following the release of her debut solo track “Body Pump,” Aluna teams up with SG Lewis for the shimmering effort “Warrior.” Immaculately layered, the thumping song stands as the start of a strong era for the singer.