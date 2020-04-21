All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

While the quarantine has affected some artists’ album release plans, others are still pushing forward and releasing music. Luckily, pop music has seen an array of releases even with the nation remaining at home. Demi Lovato and Sam Smith released a collaborative anthem, Joji announced his sophomore album with a thumping tune, and Jamie xx made his comeback with his first solo song in over five years. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato — “I’m Ready” Demi Lovato is plotting her comeback in 2020. Kicking off her new era with a tearful rendition of “Anyone” at this year’s Grammys, Lovato is back with a new collaborative single. Lovato teamed up with pop crooner Sam Smith for the ardent assertation of self-worth, “I’m Ready.” Over a soulful, layered beat, the duo unabashedly announces they are ready to find love. Joji — “Gimme Love” Joji’s debut 2018 Ballads 1 cemented him as the first Asian-American artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Now, the singer is ready for more. Joji announced his sophomore record Nectar with the pounding single “Gimme Love.” While the track is about finding a deep connection, Joji shows off his not-so-serious side through the cinematic accompanying visual where he takes control of a spaceship launch.

Jamie xx — “Idontknow” Elusive UK producer Jamie xx returns with his first solo single of the last five years. The dance-ready track has been a staple at his recent live shows, but the track’s origin remained a mystery to fans until it appeared on streaming services this week. The wobbly, hard-hitting instrumental gives a sneak peek into what is hopefully a new project from the producer. Bazzi — “I Got You” Following his heartfelt track “Renee’s Song,” Bazzi returns with the intention of crafting a viral hit. The singer created “I Got You” with the purpose of making a successful TikTok dance challenge. The playful, snappy track picks up a rolling beat under Bazzi’s feathery vocals.

Chromatics — “Teacher” Chromatics teased their album Dear Tommy way back in 2014. To date, it’s been over six years without the mysterious record. But the group is finally ready for it to see the light of day. Sharing the bouncy, synth-heavy track “Teacher,” Chromatics unveiled the Dear Tommy tracklist, signaling its impending arrival. Kehlani — “Everybody’s Business” Kehlani knows what it’s like to go through a breakup in the public eye. After breaking things off with YG, Kehlani effectively shut down all rumors about her love life with the swooning track “Everybody’s Business.” With her signature, velvety delivery, Kehlani addressed the public scrutiny of her personal life. “I hear every word they talk / Tried not to care at all / I know it’s frontin’, don’t know me from nothin’,” Kehlani sings over a re-worked sample of Pharell’s hit track “Frontin.'”

Still Woozy — “Window” Not many artists can say they performed the likes of Coachella and Lollapalooza before even putting out a debut album. But Still Woozy boasts the accomplishment. Self-recorded in his home studio/garage, “Window” is his first new track of 2020. A funky, layered beat creates the backbone to the laid-back track while the singer fluidly recounts a day with his crush. John Legend — “Bigger Love” John Legend aims to spread joy through his carefree new track “Bigger Love.” In a statement, Legend said he hopes the track will bring hope in a difficult time: “This song is a celebration of love, resilience, and hope. I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!”