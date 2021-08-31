All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Halsey — “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” Halsey officially debuted her fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power this week alongside an accompanying IMAX film. Though the album was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and has contributions from notable rock musicians like Dave Grohl, the album still features some undeniable pop moments. Her track “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” expertly combines a driving beat with empowering lyrics to create an infectious pop-leaning anthem. Big Red Machine — “Birch” Feat. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner teamed up with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to release the album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? as the duo Big Red Machine. Swift lent her vocals to a couple of tracks on the LP, including the shuffling song “Birch.” The heart-tugging tune delicately combines each singer’s soaring vocals, leaving both pop and indie lovers everywhere in their feels.

Kacey Musgraves — “Justified” Kacey Musgraves returned this week to drop the ultimate breakup anthem “Justified.” The song arrived days after Musgraves announced her upcoming album Star-Crossed, which she said is a modern-day Greek tragedy. “Justified” reminds listeners that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line” and previews the country-pop crossover that is expected to be heard on her LP. BTS, Megan Thee Stallion — “Butter (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion infused some hot girl magic into BTS’ hit song “Butter” this week. The K-pop group implored the rapper to lend a verse on their No. 1 track, and Megan brought the heat. Though the remix was the source of some brief drama with her label, Megan adds with some boastful verses charting her rise to fame on top of the disco-twinged beat.

Selena Gomez, Camilo — “999” A few months after the release of her Spanish-language album Revelación, Selena Gomez returns to link up with Colombian songwriter Camilo for the rhythmic pop tune “999.” About the romantic and breathy single, Gomez sung Camilo’s praise in a statement. “Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately,” she said. Kim Petras — “Future Starts Now” It’s been a while since we heard from pop star Kim Petras, but her new single “Future Starts Now” proves it was worth the wait. The dancefloor-ready tune launches her new era of music, tapping into a maximalist sound for an addictive tune about letting the music take control of you.

Griff — “One Night” On the heels of her coveted Rising Star Brits award, Griff shares the compelling track “One Night.” Starting off slow, the song transitions into a euphoric pop tune highlighting Griff’s impressive vocal range. “’One Night’ is about feeling like you’re always carrying this darkness or burden,” Griff said about the song in a statement. “I think in the daytime we can feel distracted because we’re around people and we’re busy, but that moment between going to bed and falling asleep, there’s just enough silence for those burdens to get louder.” J Balvin, Tokischa — “Perra” J Balvin is just two weeks away from the release of his anticipated album Jose. This week, the Colombian superstar shared a preview of the LP with his Tokischa-featuring single “Perra.” The energetic tune is a hard-hitting effort by the Reggaeton musician, offering a pumped-up contrast to his recently released lovelorn track “Que Locura.”