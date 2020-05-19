All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week iconic pop stars and rising singers alike put forth energetic tunes and crooning ballads to create the best new pop music. The Jonas Brothers returned with a Karol G collaboration, Katy Perry debuted her anticipated track “Daisies,” and Charli XCX unveiled the album she made entirely in quarantine. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Jonas Brothers & Karol G — “X” With a big-name collaboration between pop icons like the Jonas Brothers and Karol G, it’s sure to make our best new pop music list. The single arrived as a bundle alongside their other track “Five More Minutes.” But the buoyant riff and rhythmic percussion on “X” heralds a catchy number. The track is upbeat and flirty with Karol G delivering a provocative verse in her native Spanish language. Katy Perry — “Daisies” Following an exciting pregnancy announcement in her “Never Worn White” video, Perry unveils her second single of the year with “Daisies.” Explaining the meaning behind the track in an Instagram post, Perry said her interpretation of the song has shifted: “I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.”

Charli XCX — “Visions” After two months of chronicling each step in the process of her record, Charli XCX’s quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now debuted this week. Written and recorded in less than two months, Charli’s record features a number of captivating tunes. And her glitchy and flirtatious album closer “Visions” is a stand-out track. Starting slow, the song deconstructs to a cacophony of synths, or as one YouTube commenter aptly put it, the track sounds “like a rave at the end of the world.” Lennon Stella & Charlie Puth — “Summer Feelings” A groovy bassline opens Lennon Stella and Charlie Puth’s funky collaboration “Summer Feelings.” Written as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming Scooby-Doo reboot Scoob!, the track reflects the fun and carefree feeling of warm summer days and exciting flings.

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” R&B sisters Chloe x Halle have already had a busy year. Not only was Halle cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film, but the duo is gearing up to release an album on Beyonce’s label. Speaking to Zane Lowe ahead of their album, Chloe revealed why the duo chose to title their record Ungodly Hour: “We called it Ungodly Hour because it’s okay to not be perfect all the time. It’s okay to have those moments of self-reflection when you just don’t feel okay.” Loren Gray — “Cake” Loren Gray got her start on TikTok, but a record deal with Virgin cements the singer as more than just a viral sensation. This week, she unveiled her latest single “Cake,” which boasts Gray’s high-reaching vocals over a hard-hitting beat. Loren started to record the single earlier this year. But once California’s stay-at-home order took effect, the singer crafted her very own home studio in order to finish the track and release it on time.

ALMA — “My Girl” Finnish pop-punk singer and producer ALMA has unveiled her debut album Have U Seen Her? Known for her work with Tove Lo and Charli XCX, Alma expands on her impressive catalog, showing off her knack for irresistible melodies on “My Girl.” In a statement, Alma detailed her album’s theme: “So that’s what Have U Seen Her? is about – finding your place and your people in the world, feeling valued. It’s for everyone who felt unimportant or couldn’t find their voice. You matter.” Austn — “Take It All Back” 17-year-old rising singer Austn has already positioned himself as a major contender in pop. This week, he debuted the nostalgic track “Take It All Back.” The single arrives as his second track of the new year, following the major success garnered with his previous single “Phases.”