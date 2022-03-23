This Sunday, the 94th Annual Academy Awards will kick off and from a musical standpoint, there are some pretty big names who could walk away with an award that night. Beyonce, Billies Eilish, Finneas, Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Diane Warren picked up nominations in the Best Original Song category. Elsewhere, Questlove’s Summer Of Soul, the Lady Gaga-led House Of Gucci, and the Alana Haim-starring Licorice Pizza were also nominated. While it will certainly be exciting to see who walks away with an award, we’ll also be able to see some of the aforementioned names perform during the show.

After prior reports said Beyonce would perform at the upcoming show, it was confirmed that she, along with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastian Yatra, will take the stage for performances this Sunday. Each artist will perform songs that were nominated in the Best Original Song category. Beyonce will sing “Be Alive” from King Richard, Billie Eilish and Finneas will sing “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same title. Reba McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days which was written by Diane Warren, and Sebastian Yatra will perform “Do Oruguitas” from Encanto which features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

With that, four of the five songs that were nominated in the Best Original Song category will be performed at the 2022 Oscars. Van Morrison was invited to perform “Down To Joy,” his nominated track from Belfast. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend the Oscars “due to his tour schedule” according to a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.