BIBI Warns Her Words Are As Sharp As A ‘Blade’ In New Music Video

At this point, BIBI is like Beyoncé in the sense she’s been releasing a music video to almost every track off her first studio album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. (Though it isn’t all at once like Yoncé‘s self-titled album in 2013, BIBI’s still feeding her fans, the BIBItans, very well.)

In a new video released today at midnight (December 2), the South Korean R&B soloist goes monotone in a black-and-white utopian music video for her song “철학보다 무서운건 비비의 총알 (Blade).” Penned by BIBI herself with the production help from THE NEED, the electronic hip-hop song is a metaphor for words being like weapons that can be sharp as a blade. “What’s scarier than a razor-sharp way of speaking or attitude? / I am the blade, I’m that weapon,” BIBI sings at the end of the second verse.

“Blade” is the second track off of BIBI’s first studio album Lowlife Princess: Noir. Prior to this week’s video release, BIBI dropped a music video for her song “JOTTO” last week, and for her lead single “BIBI Vengeance” the week prior. So far she has released a total of six music videos, including pre-release videos to “Animal Farm,” “Sweet Sorrow of Mother,” and “Motospeed 24.”

Lowlife Princess: Noir was released last month on November 18, under Feel Ghood Music in partnership with 88Rising Records, with a tracklist containing 12 songs.

At the moment, BIBI is set to perform at 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia this weekend, December 3rd and 4th.

BIBI is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.