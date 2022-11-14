For the past two months, we’ve seen BIBI‘s range in acting as she takes on lead roles in her music videos for pre-release singles “Animal Farm,” “Sweet Sorrows Of Mother,” and “Motospeed 24.” Now she returns, and it seems like she’s seeking vengeance this time around.

Released today (November 14), the FeelGhood Music artist teased her upcoming single “나쁜년 (BIBI Vengeance)” in a 17-second cinematic trailer. Cloaked in white, BIBI is seen bowing and smiling at the ground as she pays respect to the deceased. The trailer cuts from her smirking scenes to protests being held outside of the funeral ceremony. Considering the title of the lead single, viewers can already assume BIBI is the mastermind behind everything that’s happening in the short clip. (After all, the literal translation for “나쁜년” is “b*tch.” And that’s how BIBI often depicts herself in her music — a badass b*tch.)

BIBI’s upcoming single “나쁜년 (BIBI Vengeance)” releases on Friday, November 18, at midnight alongside her first full-length album Lowlife Princess: Noir.

As BIBItans and Korean R&B fans countdown to Friday, the Feel Ghood Music artist is set to perform at 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3rd and 4th.

BIBI is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.