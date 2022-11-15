Today, the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced. Beyoncé is nominated nine times: She is up for Record Of The Year (“Break My Soul“), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Song Of The Year (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), and finally, Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album Of The Year for her 2022 record, Renaissance.

This nomination sweep brings Beyoncé’s current total Grammy nominations up immensely, to 88. This actually ties her for the all-time record with husband Jay-Z, who had 83 nominations previously and picked up five more today.

Beyoncé is now the first female artist to receive over 80 nominations. She surpassed Frank Sinatra with the most nominations for Record Of The Year at eight times.

Beyoncé also only needs three more Grammy wins to tie as the highest-awarded artist. She currently has 28. However, if she wins four times from any of this category, bringing her up to 32, she will become both the most nominated and awarded artist of all time. Considering just how many categories and songs from Renaissance she is up for, this record isn’t out of the question for the 2023 Grammys.