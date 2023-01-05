Sending cards and letters are one of the few ways to get your feelings and intentions across to someone. Fan letters to idols are no strangers as K-pop stars receive them almost every day whenever they may public appearances where fans can attend.

However, if you’re BTS’ Jin in the military, trying to serve active duty on behalf of your country, the influx of packages and letters coming in from all over the world can be quite overwhelming from fans who miss you.

Earlier today (January 5), BigHit Music released a statement sharing their concerns, asking fans to refrain from sending any more letters and packages to the military training center to where the “Astronaut” singer is based. In addition, the Korean music label also asked fans to not crowd or visit the military base as it may distract and disrupt the duties of other military personnel on site.

In an alternative solution to physically sending letters, the company suggested fans to send warm messages on the group’s message board on WeVerse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY and reassured ARMY they would assist Jin in checking them all.

Check out the full statement from BigHit, translated by Soompi, below.

“Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you to all the fans who always give their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support, BTS member Jin has entered the military in December and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day of his enlistment. We would like to share additional information for fans to keep note of throughout Jin’s military service period. Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them, and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure that Jin is able to check himself all the warm messages that fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY. Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he finishes his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. We would also like to ask for your cooperation during Jin’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back in good health. Our company will also strive to provide all support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

Jin enlisted into the military as an active-duty soldier on December 13 of last year. According to reports, he is part of the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.