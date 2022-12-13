BTS member Kim Seok-jin (aka “Jin”) has officially enlisted in the South Korean military as part of the country’s requirement. “Time for the curtain call,” the singer shared as a temporary goodbye for the band’s fans today. He is expected to serve until 2024 before the band reunites the following year.

🐹 “Now, it’s time for the curtain call”

🐹 “(wanted to try saying this when I go off to the army)”

🐹 “(line by the game character ‘Jin’)” pic.twitter.com/vNkixdE0Vu — 인절미⁷ 🐢 (@sebyul) December 12, 2022

In another member, RM’s recent Instagram stories, all of BTS came to say goodbye and support Jin ahead of his journey. “I love you Jin, see you soon,” the translation reads. Despite the emotional nature, BTS also joked around, finding time to pose by touching Jin’s buzzcut.

Over the weekend, Jin made an appearance on the social media app WeVerse, where he showed off his new hairstyle in preparation for the military. “Cuter than I expected,” he captioned the photo.

BigHit also made a statement last week. “We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military,” they wrote. “Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.”

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site,” it continued. “Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”