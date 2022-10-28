Everyone’s favorite musical astronaut has finally landed.

After Big Hit Music announced and confirmed BTS Jin’s solo project last week, the countdown immediately started once the promo schedule dropped. In a series of social updates spread throughout the course of 10 days — in the form of concept photos, text conversations, video teasers, and song credits — the day has finally come to when Mr. Worldwide Handsome’s ‘The Astronaut’ touches down in every streaming platform.

Matching his charms, the BTS member is a dreamer who yearns for excitement and wonder, but wanders around alone until he discovers a mystery beam and chases after it. Throughout the song, Jin sings about fondness and adoration on top of an uplifting, dreamy rock instrumental as if it was meant for you to be free and get lost in the music — like an astronaut roaming space.

“The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, with Max Martin credited as the executive producer and Kygo and Bill Rahko as Producers.

Jin is set to debut a live performance of “The Astronaut’ at Coldplay’s live broadcasted concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina later this evening at 7 p.m. EST. The concert will be live streamed in selected theaters and tickets for the show can be found on Coldplaycinema.live.

