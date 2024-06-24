Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated June 29, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather” Eilish’s latest favorite has so far soared to a peak at No. 9, and it’s just a spot off that this week. 9. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims switched spots with Eilish as “Lose Control” makes a moderate leap on the new chart.

8. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” “Beautiful Things” has spent a lot of time in the top-10, and while it was outside at No. 11 last week, it’s back this time around at No. 8. 7. Hozier — “Too Sweet” In addition to being top-10, “Too Sweet” is No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart for a second week, No. 1 on the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 12th week, and No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for an 11th week.

6. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” Drake is in this week’s top-10, although not how he’d likely prefer: as the target of Kendrick Lamar’s former No. 1 hit. 5. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” Richman’s viral hit is on top of the Hot R&B Songs chart for an eighth week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for a third week.

4. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” Carpenter has become quite the hit-maker lately as “Espresso” hangs around the top 5 at No. 4. 3. Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” “A Bar Song” previously peaked at No. 3, and now it returns to that spot after a strong week.