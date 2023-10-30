Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated November 4, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Gunna — “F*kumean” This week’s top-10 songs are mostly the same as last week but shuffled around some, except for “F*kumean,” the only top-10 song that wasn’t in the region last week. The song, which previously peaked at No. 4, wasn’t far off, though, as it was No. 11 in last week’s ranks. 9. Bad Bunny — “Monaco” Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana single was the biggest chart debut last week, entering the chart at No. 5. This week, though, it’s nearly out of the top 10.

8. Drake — “IDGAF” Feat. Yeat “IDGAF” had a big opening week at No. 2 a couple weeks ago, but it’s been gradually working its way down the Hot 100 after falling to No. 4 this week and now No. 8 this frame. 7. Morgan Wallen — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” This Wallen song and the next one on this list at No. 6 continue their massive climbs over the past couple weeks: “Thinkin’ Bout Me” rose from No. 25 to No. 10 and now to No. 7, a return sparked by Drake’s For All The Dogs songs leaving the top 10.

6. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night” Similarly, “Last Night,” a former No. 1, rose from No. 19 to No. 9 and now it’s flirting with re-entering the top 5 at No. 6. 5. Luke Combs — “Fast Car” 2023 has been good to Tracy Chapman: She owns both the writer’s and publisher’s share of her song “Fast Car,” so Combs’ successful cover has been lining her pockets for the past few months.

4. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything” continues to be a multi-genre hit, as it’s No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for an ninth week and the Hot Country Songs chart for a fifth time. 3. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” hasn’t quite hit No. 1, but it’s been dominating the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it’s No. 1 for the 13th week.