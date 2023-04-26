James Corden is in his final few The Late Late Show episodes and he’s pulling out all the stops. Last night (April 25), Billie Eilish joined him on the program, seated alongside Natalie Portman for an interview.

During the conversation, Corden brought up Eilish’s acting endeavors, including Swarm, and asked what her dream role would be. She responded, “I don’t know. I would have to, it would have to… I mean honestly, Swarm was kind of a dream role for me. That was a big… when that was brought up to me, I was like, ‘Oh, this is… this is the thing. This is what I want to do.’ Donald Glover is like my all-time hero, lifelong hero.”

Elsewhere, they talked about Eilish making her TV debut with a performance of “Ocean Eyes” on The Late Late Show back when she was just 15 years old. Eilish reflected, “I remember that I was very nervous and I was very sick. I was sick for many years, I feel like. Everything I did, I was sick. And my voice was kind of messed up and I was just, like, really nervous, and I just wanted to really do a good job. And I remember you came to meet us in the room and I remember it was like the first celebrity I had ever been up close to [laughs]. I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s James Corden! So crazy.’ I don’t know, it was amazing. I was just, like, on 10 all day. It was amazing.”

