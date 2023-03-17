Yesterday, Billie Eilish confirmed rumors that had been swirling around, that she had landed an acting role in Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which premiered today (March 17). Given that this was Eilish’s live-action acting debut (after her The Simpsons short), it was unclear how good of an actor she would be, but it seems like everybody thinks she nailed it.

Warning: spoilers for Swarm are below.

Nabers told Rolling Stone that Eilish’s cult leader character Eva was inspired by Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM cult and corporation who was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2020. Nabers also said of Eilish and Dominique Fishback’s performance in the fourth episode, “She came in and their chemistry was really wonderful. This show, in terms of women and violence, is so empowering for me, because you see it from such a masculine standpoint usually in the history of film and TV. To subvert that with this, and with Billie, was great.”

Fishback also said of Eilish, “She’s so respectful of the craft. She came in with ideas, wanting to talk about it, being game to rehearse. I think she’s wonderful. I’m such a fan of her as a person due to what I experienced with her on set.”

Eilish fans were similarly laudatory of Eilish’s performance, offering plenty of compliments about her acting skills.

In particular, fans made note of the moments in which Eilish kisses other women.

Check out some more clips from the episode below.

