We are now officially in the final week of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The departing host is making the last days of the show eventful, like with the emotional final “Carpool Karaoke” segment featuring Adele. An installment with Diddy aired days before that, and Corden says he thought that would be the final drive before Adele surprised him.

Corden was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 24) and he explained:

“I didn’t know it was happening. I thought our last one was… the last one was with Diddy. We shot that and I had a blast, had a great time, it was brilliant. And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s our last one, he’s someone we always wanted to do, it was great.’ And then I’m in bed one day and I get woken up by Adele smashing these cymbals above me as I’m asleep, and she said, ‘It’s your last ‘Carpool’ and I’m going to drive you to work.’ So it was all very… it was amazing and I love her so much for doing it because she didn’t have to do that. And she’s been… you know, I think it’s evident if anybody’s seen it that we’ve… we moved here a week apart, basically, we moved to LA a week apart, and it’s been an incredible journey for both of our families and I’ll always… I can’t believe she did that for me.”

