Billie Eilish Goes On A Fiery Journey In Her ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ Video

After a lot of time spent at No. 2, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” recently became the No. 1 song in the country. The single has since been dethroned, so it appears now that Eilish is ready to move on and drop another one. The next single from her chart-topping album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” and now she has shared a new video for the song. As the title suggests, the clip is full of fire and darkness, as well as a giant pair of wings for Eilish.

Beyond the new visual, it’s a great time to be Billie Eilish right now. “Bad Guy” recently ended the chart-topping 19-week reign of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” for example. It was also recently revealed that Eilish will be one of the first musical guests on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, as will Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Watch the video for “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” above. Also read our review of a recent Eilish concert here, and revisit our review of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? here.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Get it here.