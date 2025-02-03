Billie Eilish just turned 23 years old a couple months ago, but she’s already become a Grammys mainstay: Heading into the 2025 Grammys, she had earned 9 career wins from an impressive 32 nominations. (Perhaps her most notable Grammy year was 2020, when she won the “big four” awards of Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.)

At this point, it wouldn’t be a Grammys without Eilish, and sure enough, she showed up to the 2025 ceremony, both as a nominee and as a performer.

Eilish, Finneas, and a backing band delivered a performance of her hit “Birds Of A Feather,” on a gorgeous stage set-up inspired by the warm-colored California landscape (a fitting setting in light of the evening’s focus on Los Angeles wildfire relief). Specifically, the backdrop was of the San Gabriel Mountains and Eaton Canyon in Altadena, near where Eilish and Finneas grew up. Images from the pair’s childhood were also shown throughout their performance.

Eilish has had a huge night aside from the performance, as she earned 7 Grammy nominations: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (all for “Birds Of A Feather”), Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (both for Hit Me Hard And Soft), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (her and Charli XCX’s “Guess”), and Best Dance Pop Recording (“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”).

Check out a clip of Eilish’s performance here.

