Billie Eilish Fans Swarm To Her Defense After A Body-Shaming Post About Her

Billie Eilish’s look is defined in part by the baggy clothes that she often wears. As the singer has noted, the way she dresses is a calculated decision, as she said in 2019, “What I like about just dressing like I’m 800 sizes bigger than I am is it kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like.” As she has grown older, though, she has let her guard down somewhat in terms of revealing her body, like when she posted some bikini videos earlier this year. Now, a body-shamer has set their sights on Eilish, but the singer’s fans swooped to her defense, so much so that Eilish was a trending topic on Twitter today.

A couple days ago, a Twitter user posted a paparazzi photo of Eilish, in which she is wearing shorts and a body-hugging tank top, and commented, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

Naturally, that take prompted a lot of responses. One person commented, “body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly,” while another added, “Just admit you’ve never seen a woman’s body before and go.”

Somebody else noted, “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This sh*t is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence… on God most people wish they looked like her, like damn y’all see a lil tummy and people think you obese… this MAN is pushing 30 as well. Embarrassing.”

