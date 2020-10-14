Billie Eilish’s look is defined in part by the baggy clothes that she often wears. As the singer has noted, the way she dresses is a calculated decision, as she said in 2019, “What I like about just dressing like I’m 800 sizes bigger than I am is it kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like.” As she has grown older, though, she has let her guard down somewhat in terms of revealing her body, like when she posted some bikini videos earlier this year. Now, a body-shamer has set their sights on Eilish, but the singer’s fans swooped to her defense, so much so that Eilish was a trending topic on Twitter today.

A couple days ago, a Twitter user posted a paparazzi photo of Eilish, in which she is wearing shorts and a body-hugging tank top, and commented, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

Naturally, that take prompted a lot of responses. One person commented, “body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly,” while another added, “Just admit you’ve never seen a woman’s body before and go.”

body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly ‼️‼️ — bre (@BCB_G) October 13, 2020

Just admit you’ve never seen a woman’s body before and go — 𝖂𝖊𝖉𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖉𝖆𝖞 🖤 ⁷ ⧖ (@sophieuphoria) October 14, 2020

Somebody else noted, “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This sh*t is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence… on God most people wish they looked like her, like damn y’all see a lil tummy and people think you obese… this MAN is pushing 30 as well. Embarrassing.”

Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This shit is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence… https://t.co/fK6wLCyXAs — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) October 13, 2020

on God most people wish they looked like her, like damn y’all see a lil tummy and people think you obese… this MAN is pushing 30 as well. Embarrassing. — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) October 13, 2020

Check out some other reactions below.

“in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body.” pic.twitter.com/osOIrgC46V — uni – blm (@unifromdiscord) October 14, 2020

Billie Eilish isn’t going to see your comments about her appearance but your friends who have a NORMAL body will — Robbie (@nextlevelrobbie) October 14, 2020

was hoping all these months of quarantine would make men forget to be gross about billie eilish’s body — janiene (@mccuIIers) October 14, 2020

What makes me so sad is Billie Eilish covered her body and wore baggy clothes for years cause she knew this would happen. People are so obsessed with others bodies it’s so sad. — Dr John Campbell Stan Account (@meganjrenee) October 14, 2020

Well this tweet ruined my morning. It's unacceptable to body shame anyone, ever, but this has made me particularly angry. Billie Eilish is just 18. She is a beautiful young woman. I swear, society just wants us to hate ourselves. 🖕 https://t.co/d7nDB848T3 — Linda Blacker (@lindablacker) October 14, 2020

hating on billie eilish isn’t a personality trait. i promise it doesn’t make you look cool or edgy. move tf on already — ⋆shay⋆ (@kissmeuntiI) October 14, 2020

men on this app calling billie eilish's body ugly because she was mid-walk and slouched over in a photo? have yous ever seen a woman that wasn't on a laptop screen lmfaoo losers — rebecca (@ricebalIs) October 14, 2020