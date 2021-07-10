We’re still a few weeks away from the arrival of Billie Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever. It’s an effort the singer hopes will at least match the level of success of her debut effort, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. So far the singer has released five singles ahead of her sophomore project’s arrival:“ My Future,” Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” “Therefore I Am,” and her latest effort, “NDA.” The new track came with a thrilling video that captured the singer in middle of a road as a group of cars race by her in different directions.

Just a day after she shared that video, Billie took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the video shoot for “NDA.”

“hope u liked it (also pls enjoy the fifth slide of my mom and team losing their minds being scared),” she captioned the post. One image displays the bruises the singer got on her knee as a result of falling down to the concrete in the video. Another slide shows the singer’s mom’s extremely worry as she watches 25 cars zoom by her daughter.

You check out the Instagram slides in the post above and revisit the “NDA” video here.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.