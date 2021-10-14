Even at this point in her young career, Billie Eilish’s accomplishments are almost too many to count. Still, there are some feats she has yet to pull off, including a bunch she wrote in her bucket list when she was 12 years old. Well, Jimmy Kimmel went over that list on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and helped Eilish cross some items off it.

Some items, like “grow my hair past my butt,” couldn’t be accomplished on the show, but as for some the ones that could, Kimmel made them happen. One of them was “cut someone’s hair,” so Kimmel plucked a random woman from the audience, sat her down in a barber’s chair, and gave Eilish a pair of scissors. Eilish then grabbed a chunk of the person’s hair and gave her some rough bangs, not to mention a memorable story she’ll be able to tell for the rest of her life.

Kimmel then got Eilish a mouse (to cross “get a mouse” off her list), and then, he put his own body on the line for Eilish’s next item: “punch someone.” While Eilish admitted her intent was to punch somebody in the face, she was plenty happy to take a good swing at Kimmel’s stomach.

Check out the full interview above. She also performed “Happier Than Ever” on the show, so check that out below.