Plenty of music stars have sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by James Corden as the two of them sing along with the radio. “Carpool Karaoke” was probably the most popular late night TV segment series of the year, and for the final one of 2019, Corden recruited one of the year’s biggest stars: Billie Eilish.

They started with a bang, jamming along to Eilish’s most recognizable hit, “Bad Guy.” She also spoke about meeting Justin Bieber at Coachella earlier this year, saying that she in a way didn’t want it to happen, because she didn’t think she would be able to handle it: “For all of Coachella weekend, I was like, ‘Don’t surprise me with Justin Bieber. I can’t take it. I can’t have to do this show and Justin Bieber’s gonna be there.’ […] I saw… because I know what Bieber looks… I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants.”

She also showed off her ukulele skills by playing The Beatles’ “I Will,” which was the first song she learned how to play on the instrument. Eilish and Corden also stopped at Eilish’s house, where Corden was introduced to Eilish’s pet spider, an experience he didn’t love. She also told the story of how, when she and her brother Finneas first decided to make music together in 2015, Finneas jokingly (but prophetically) said, “I’m going to make you the biggest pop star in the world.”

Watch Eilish on “Carpool Karaoke” above.