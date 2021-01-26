Usually, artists release new songs or albums on Friday, which allows the material to have a full week of tracking activity for Billboard chart consideration and therefore give it the best chance to place highly on the weekly ranks. However, Billie Eilish and Rosalía released their new collaboration, “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” on January 21, which was a Thursday. That means it only had one day to make an impact on the charts, and sure enough, it did: The single debuted at No. 45 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated January 30, which gives Eilish her first appearance on the chart.

.@billieeilish & @rosalia's "Lo Vas A Olvidar" debuts at No. 45 on this week's #HotLatinSongs chart after one day of tracking. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 26, 2021

Eilish recently spoke about the track with Zane Lowe and said of it, “I love it. I actually think it’s so beautiful and it’s not something I feel like I’ve done. [Rosalía] just opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before. Obviously, a lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important. […] It went through lots of stages, which is kinda rare for us. Usually the production we do is the production we end up with. This one was really not that way. The time I heard it when it was done, I was just like, ‘This is so weird.’ I don’t feel like I’ve heard a song that sounds like this.”