Billie Eilish‘s momentous rise to fame was chronicled through her recently released intimate documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, where the pop star reveals a lot of personal details about her life. It includes some insight into her love life, about which the singer is notoriously tight-lipped.

The reason why Eilish rarely discusses her relationships became clear following the release of the film. It features a few cameos from her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Brandon Quention Adams (who makes music under his moniker Q), and also discussed their break-up. Apparently, Eilish’s fans weren’t too happy with how things ended because Adams claimed fans “bashed” him in a recent post on social media explaining his side of the story:

“People fail to realize I’ve been dealing with my brothers death. Especially round that time when it was fresh. Sometime you have to be alone to cope. Sometimes people don’t disagree and don’t want the same things as one another. It’s on you to understand there’s several point of views to a situation. Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. […] But I refuse to be bashed.”

Eilish ended up needing to step in to get her fans off his back. “remember to be nice to people no matter what,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “i love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice.”

Eilish had addressed the difficult breakup throughout the documentary. “I just wasn’t happy,” she said at one point. “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.” Elsewhere in the film Eilish labeled Adams as “self-destructive” after he broke his hand by punching a wall.

