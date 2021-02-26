Aside from Billie Eilish herself, the most important person in her career is probably Finneas, her brother and her songwriting partner. That doesn’t mean their time collaborating always goes perfectly, though. In the new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Finneas discusses some of the difficulties of working with his sister.

In the film, Finneas says (as ET notes), “It feels like kind of a minefield to me, because I feel like I’ve been told to write a hit, but I’ve been told to not tell Billie that we have to write a hit. And Billie hates writing songs in general, and is so woke about her own persona on the internet that I think she’s terrified of anything she makes being hated. I think her equation is that the more popular something is, the more hate it’s gonna get.”

After an emotional conversation with her parents about the direction of her career, Eilish says, “I hate writing songs. Every time that I’ve written a song that I actually like, I’ve hated the process.”

That said, in Eilish’s most recent annual Vanity Fair interview from November, she said, “I feel so much more confident in my writing. I feel like I know myself better, I’m better at advocating my opinions and communicating and I think Finneas and I have just seriously gotten in the groove.”

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is streaming now on Apple TV+. Watch a couple trailers for the film below.