The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also known as simply Ellen, debuted on September 8, 2003. Today, though, the daytime talk show’s run comes to an end with the airing of the final episode. At the time of the show’s debut, Billie Eilish was a few months away from turning two years old, a fact that came up when Eilish sat down with DeGeneres for an interview on today’s series finale.

Unlike most talk show interviews, understandably, this one ended up being mostly about the host instead of the guest. Regardless of DeGeneres’ attempts to steer the conversation towards Eilish, the singer could help but bring it back to DeGeneres, reflecting on how the show has been around for as long as she can remember, making her daytime TV debut on Ellen, and the love she has for DeGeneres.

Eilish has popped up on Ellen multiple times over the years, first with her debut on the October 10, 2018 episode when she performed “You Should See Me In A Crown.” She also appeared on the April 1, 2019 episode and the May 11, 2021 episode, as well as, of course, today’s show.

Elsewhere during the episode, Pink stopped by to perform “What About Us,” one of DeGeneres’ favorite songs. Jennifer Aniston, who was DeGeneres’ first guest on the show’s debut episode, also had a chat on the series finale.

Check out clips from the episode above and below.