Billie Eilish has become a huge pop success for a number of reasons, but she will be the first person to say that one of the biggest reasons is her brother Finneas. Finneas — who released his debut solo EP, Blood Harmony, earlier this month — produced Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and either wrote or co-wrote every song on it.

Naturally, then, he would have strong insight into the status of new music from Eilish, and now he has shared an update: In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he said that he and Eilish are “deep into the creative process on new material.”

Finneas told Lowe, “I’m writing the album now and I think the album’s all new. I think it’ll mirror When We All Fall Asleep in that sense that the EP had ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’ and then the album was just only album songs and no re-releases, so we’re excited about that one. We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure.”

He also spoke about how touring with his sister has made him more comfortable with and able to create new music while on the road, saying, “I think the benefit is that because I have found real success in creating while on the road, it doesn’t scare me as much the way that I think it used to. When we were touring really small scale, your day is so like intense and focused on putting on the show because you’re doing everything yourself. And I think now that we have such a wonderful expanded team, it allows me to basically wake up in the morning and I have a studio road case in my dressing room and I roll in there and I work for six hours. And there’s not even the distractions of home to stop me from working.”

Meanwhile, about a month ago, Billie Eilish did something that few people her age get to do: She was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she pulled off a technically impressive performance of “Bad Guy.”