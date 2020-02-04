Billie Eilish And Finneas Snuck Unexpected Sounds Into ‘Bad Guy’ And ‘Bury A Friend’

Finneas’ most successful creative endeavors have been his collaborations with his sister, Billie Eilish. That said, he’s also been prosperous working by himself or outside of his family. Aside from releasing his solo EP Blood Harmony last year, he has also worked with Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and others. All that and more was mentioned during Finneas’ appearance on The Tonight Show last night, during which he shared some fascinating behind-the-scenes info about Eilish’s biggest songs.

During his chat with Fallon, Finneas spoke about how he and Eilish record interesting sounds they hear out in the world, and try to find neat ways to work them into their music. He told the story about he and Eilish noticing the rhythmic sound of crosswalk lights in Australia, and how that recording became the “hi-hat” sound in “Bad Guy.” Fallon played the sound and the song back-to-back, which led to a fascinated, mouth-wide-open reaction from Questlove.

On a similar note, Eilish recorded the sound of a dental drill during a dentist visit, and that made its way into “Bury A Friend.”

Elsewhere on the program, Finneas also teased that his and Eilish’s James Bond theme song will be released soon. Finneas also performed “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night,” so check out clips from the show above and below.