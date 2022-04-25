Girl In Red, aka Marie Ulven, has been having the kind of rise that most indie stars dream about. Since her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, dropped back in 2021, the Norwegian star has been racking up accolades left and right. One other award she picked up this weekend came courtesy of another rising star, Billie Eilish, who was tapped to deliver the good news to Ulven onstage at Coachella.

“I am at Coachella, and I am about to surprise girl in red with a Spellemann Album of the Year award,” Eilish told the camera conspiratorially, waiting for Girl In Red to walk into the surprise waiting for her in a tour bus. “That’s a Norwegian Grammy, you know?” Ulven asked Billie “I am aware,” Eilish replied, letting the artist know that it was not only a Spellemann, but the award for Album Of The Year. Considering Billie herself has won that award in America, she was more than a suitable presenter. The clip of Billie bestowing the award on Girl In Red aired at the ceremony, which Ulven had to miss due to her touring schedule. Check out the clip up top, and if you haven’t yet, make sure to give If I Could Make It Go Quiet a listen or two.