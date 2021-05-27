After sharing a handful of singles and EP’s Girl In Red‘s debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet was her breakout moment. Now, Girl In Red shares an ominous video to her hit “Mind And Body” track. Additionally, she has also announced a 2022 tour.

The singer’s “Mind And Body” video was directed by horror specialist Thea Hvistendahl. The sinister clip depicts Girl In Red being captured by witches at an abandoned cabin.

“Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope,” the singer said about the visual. “It feels like it’s been awhile since I’ve seen some witch sh*t so it was about time!”

Listen to “Body And Mind” above and find Girl In Red’s 2022 North American tour dates below.

03/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/09/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/11/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

03/12/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/14/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/15/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/19/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/20/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/22/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/23/2022 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

03/24/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/27/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/28/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/31/2022 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/01/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/02/2022 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/05/2022 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/06/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/09/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/11/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/12/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

If I Could Make It Go Quiet is out now via AWAL. Get it here.