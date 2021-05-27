After sharing a handful of singles and EP’s Girl In Red‘s debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet was her breakout moment. Now, Girl In Red shares an ominous video to her hit “Mind And Body” track. Additionally, she has also announced a 2022 tour.
The singer’s “Mind And Body” video was directed by horror specialist Thea Hvistendahl. The sinister clip depicts Girl In Red being captured by witches at an abandoned cabin.
“Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope,” the singer said about the visual. “It feels like it’s been awhile since I’ve seen some witch sh*t so it was about time!”
Listen to “Body And Mind” above and find Girl In Red’s 2022 North American tour dates below.
03/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/09/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/11/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
03/12/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
03/14/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/15/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/16/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/18/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/19/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
03/20/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/22/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
03/23/2022 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
03/24/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/25/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/27/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/28/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/31/2022 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/01/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/02/2022 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/05/2022 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/06/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/09/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/11/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/12/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
If I Could Make It Go Quiet is out now via AWAL. Get it here.