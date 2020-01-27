Billie Eilish Wins The Song Of The Year Grammy For ‘Bad Guy’

Winning any one of the Grammy awards is a huge deal, but taking home one of the four major trophies feels at least a little more special. Song Of The Year is one of the big ones, and the prize has been claimed: Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” (written by Eilish and Finneas) has won the Grammy for Song Of The Year.

The track came out on top in a crowded field that also featured Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” (which was written by Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna); Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” (written by Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth; HER’s “Hard Place” (written by HER, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, and Rodney Jerkins; Taylor Swift’s “Lover” (written by Swift); Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F*cking Rockwell” (written by Del Rey and Jack Antonoff); Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” (written by Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman); and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” (written by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, and Jesse Saint John).

