Less than two years after her 2019 debut Where Do We Go When We Fall Asleep?, Billie Eilish returned with its follow-up, Happier Than Ever. The album was primed to be another success for the young singer, and sure enough it was.

Happier Than Ever debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated August 14 thanks to 238,000 copies sold. That number is comprised of 153,000 pure album sales and 84,000 streaming equivalent album units. The pure album sales figure is the third-largest for an album released this year, sitting behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album also sold 73,000 vinyl copies in its first week, making it the second-largest such feat in 2021, once again behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore. The vinyl sales for Happier Than Ever were so high it still would have gone No. 1 if only vinyls sales were counted for its first week.

Other notable albums within the top 10 of this week’s chart include the late Prince’s posthumous album Welcome 2 America at No. 4 and Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning, which checked in at No. 7 for the top rap album of the week and the highest-charting album of his career.

